Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge, triggering a miscarriage.(Source: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The severe threat on July 5, 2023.
Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
A man and woman were shot on Chippewa near Gravois just after 12:30 a.m. on July 5
6 shot, 1 killed in St. Louis City late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning
fire
St. Charles County man dies in overnight house fire; wife, daughter escape
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming
Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire overnight in Belleville, Ill.
Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire overnight in Belleville, Ill.
Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire overnight in Belleville, Ill.
Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire overnight in Belleville, Ill.