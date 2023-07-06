Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man charged after woman bitten, choked in Berkeley home

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was arrested and charged after a woman was assaulted in Berkeley.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, Emanuel Vaughn punched a woman in the face, bit her head, pulled her hair and put her in a chokehold on June 19. The victim said she could not breathe and lost consciousness during the assault. She was reportedly able to get out of the chokehold by putting her feed on the refrigerator and pushing.

When the woman fell to the ground, the 28-year-old suspect allegedly kicked her. The woman grabbed her child and the suspect hit the victim and child, police said.

“In St. Louis County, we won’t tolerate violence against current or former domestic partners, and we encourage victims to come forward and seek justice,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Vaughn was charged with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. His bond was set at $50,000, with 10% allowed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Nice Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
A man and woman were shot on Chippewa near Gravois just after 12:30 a.m. on July 5
6 shot, 1 killed in St. Louis City late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning
fire
St. Charles County man dies in overnight house fire; wife, daughter escape
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

Latest News

Man accused of stealing laptop, truck from St. Louis County business
Fire departments across the Metro tell News 4 fireworks may be to blame for burning buildings...
From Jeff Co to STL: Fireworks to blame for bathroom explosion and building fires
Power restoration will continue into Thursday for some across the St. Louis area
Power restoration will continue into Thursday for some across the St. Louis area
Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire overnight in Belleville, Ill.
Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire in Belleville, Ill.