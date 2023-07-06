Man charged after woman bitten, choked in Berkeley home

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was arrested and charged after a woman was assaulted in Berkeley.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, Emanuel Vaughn punched a woman in the face, bit her head, pulled her hair and put her in a chokehold on June 19. The victim said she could not breathe and lost consciousness during the assault. She was reportedly able to get out of the chokehold by putting her feed on the refrigerator and pushing.

When the woman fell to the ground, the 28-year-old suspect allegedly kicked her. The woman grabbed her child and the suspect hit the victim and child, police said.

“In St. Louis County, we won’t tolerate violence against current or former domestic partners, and we encourage victims to come forward and seek justice,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Vaughn was charged with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. His bond was set at $50,000, with 10% allowed.

