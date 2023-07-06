Surprise Squad
From Jeff Co to STL: Fireworks to blame for bathroom explosion and building fires

Fire departments across the Metro tell News 4 fireworks may be to blame for burning buildings across the region.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire departments across the Metro tell News 4 fireworks may be to blame for burning buildings across the region.

100 fires were reported in St. Louis City on Tuesday.

“It can happen to you,” said St. Louis City Fire Department Spokesman, Caption Garon Mosby.

Mosby was there as fire crews responded to a garage fire on the 8100 Block of Oriole just 15 minutes before the holiday was over.

Not too far away were two dumpsters full of fireworks.

“This garage fire could have very easily been three or four garages, could have been a home, could have been a vehicle,” said Mosby. “There were a tremendous amount of fireworks being discharged here. That’s a strong possibility of what caused that garage fire.”

In Jefferson County, the Northwest Sportsplex was shut down after investigators say fireworks caused a bathroom to explode.

Authorities tell News 4 that a fatal house fire in St. Charles County where a father was killed may have been caused by fireworks.

St. Louis City firefighters responded to 600 calls in 24 hours including saving the life of a 14-year-old in North City.

The teen was hit by a car while running from fireworks. At the time, all ambulances were tied and the victim had to be taken to the hospital with the help of firefighters and police.

“The police department and the firefighters on the scene made the right decision,” said Mosby. “The pediatric patient was placed in the back of a police vehicle along with a paramedic off of a fire truck and transported urgently to the nearest medical facility.”

The aftermath of the fireworks polluting the streets on Wednesday.

According to Mosby, 70 percent of the city’s fires were dumpster fires.

“A lot of that ripple effect,” said Mosby. “What if that’s your home? What if that’s your garage? What if that’s your car?”

