Influx of visitors to Rockford Beach Park prompts weekend closure

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Rockford Beach Park and its river access will be closed this weekend.

The sheriff’s office reports the closure will last from 3 a.m. Friday, July 7 until Monday, July 10 in cooperation with the Jefferson County Parks Department and local first responders.

According to a press release, the closure is an “unfortunate but necessary action attributed to recent influxes of visitors from the St. Louis region who have overwhelmed the ability of first responders to provide services to those in need.” The release goes on to explain that deputies have been called to the park for a variety of reasons, including underage drinking, stealing, fights and a drowning, since Memorial Day weekend. Due to larger crowds recently, the sheriff’s office said first responders have not been able to provide adequate security and support.

The sheriff’s office said they are working with local agencies and the parks department to develop short-term and long-term solutions to the problem.

