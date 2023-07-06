First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Humidity Creeps Back Up Tomorrow

Low Rain Chance Friday Evening, Storms Likely Saturday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday, Some Storms Could Be Strong

This Evening: Dry and mild. Perfect for baseball, soccer, grilling and the Morgan Wallen concert.

What’s next: High temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend. There is a 30% chance for a shower or storm Friday evening. This is the result of outflow from a cluster of storms that will mostly dissipate over western and central Missouri Friday, but we’re uncertain if that outflow will be enough to pop up storms. Then, storm chances ramp up overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a couple of rounds of rain and storms possible. This is a low-end severe storm threat as of now, with hail and gusty winds being the primary dangers. We’ve removed the rain chance for Sunday as any rain now looks to miss us to the south.

