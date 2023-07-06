Feds charge former youth hockey coach with creating, possessing child porn; man was already charged locally

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man charged in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties with child sex crimes now faces federal charges alleging he created child pornography involving two minors and possessed child porn of other unidentified minors.

James R. Lambert, 41, was recently charged in St. Charles County for statutory sodomy and child molestation and in St. Louis County for statutory sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri alleges Lambert induced two minors to engage in sexual conduct and then filmed it. An indictment also claims he took a minor across state lines with the intent to have sex and that he received child porn online.

Lambert pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Thursday. He was already in jail before Thursday on the local charges against him.

Anyone who may have information on victims is asked to call the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018 or email policetips@lakesaintlouis.com.

