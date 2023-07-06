Surprise Squad
Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Today: Not As Hot, Turning Less Humid
  • Low Rain Chance Friday Evening, Storms Likely Saturday
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday, Some Storms Could Be Strong

Today: Humidity will fall through the day, making for a more comfortable afternoon with highs in the 80s. Thursday is a dry day.

What’s next: High temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm Friday evening. This is the result of outflow from a cluster of storms that will mostly dissipate over western and central Missouri Friday, but we’re uncertain if that outflow will be enough to pop up storms. Then, storm chances ramp up overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a couple of rounds of rain and storms possible. This is a low-end severe storm threat as of now, with hail and gusty winds being the primary dangers. Sunday has a lower 20% chance for some lingering showers.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday(KMOV)

