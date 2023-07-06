Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Today: Not As Hot, Turning Less Humid

Low Rain Chance Friday Evening, Storms Likely Saturday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday, Some Storms Could Be Strong

Today: Humidity will fall through the day, making for a more comfortable afternoon with highs in the 80s. Thursday is a dry day.

What’s next: High temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm Friday evening. This is the result of outflow from a cluster of storms that will mostly dissipate over western and central Missouri Friday, but we’re uncertain if that outflow will be enough to pop up storms. Then, storm chances ramp up overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a couple of rounds of rain and storms possible. This is a low-end severe storm threat as of now, with hail and gusty winds being the primary dangers. Sunday has a lower 20% chance for some lingering showers.

