Authorities investigate after several cars catch fire overnight in Belleville, Ill.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities are trying to find out what caused several cars to catch fire overnight in Belleville.

Police say multiple calls came out for cars on fire under a carport on North 82nd Street. There is a possibility this was a result of fireworks that were used but that has not been confirmed. Three cars were damaged, as well as the carport for the apartment complex. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

