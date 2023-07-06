Surprise Squad
4YOU: List of upcoming good giveaways & events at The North Sarah Food Hub

A box of food from The North Sarah Food Hub.(The North Sarah Food Hub)
By The North Sarah Food Hub
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
August Food Giveaway - “Summer Harvest Giveaway”

This event aims to distribute fresh, locally-sourced produce to the community. We will highlight our partnerships with local farms and food producers, emphasizing the collective commitment to food security.

Our volunteers, many of whom are community members, are the backbone of this initiative, underscoring the spirit of community cooperation and mutual support.

September Food Giveaway - “Back to School Bonanza”

As the school year begins, we reassert our dedication to children’s nutrition. We believe that proper nutrition is a foundation for educational success and will distribute kid-friendly, nutritious food packs.

Collaborations with educational institutions and local businesses enhance the reach and impact of this initiative, embodying the community’s commitment to its children.

October Food Giveaway - “Fall Nutrition Fest”

Celebrating the bounty of the fall season, we will distribute seasonal, local food items. We aim to educate the community about the benefits of eating seasonally and locally, and its significance for health and the environment.

Local health clinics, dietitians, and food suppliers are key partners in this initiative, providing resources, expertise, and quality food items.

October Fundraiser - “Harvest Moon Gala”

This event is a celebration of our work and a critical fundraising initiative. The funds raised will enable us to continue and expand our efforts to promote food security and nutrition in the community.

Local businesses contribute items for the silent auction, adding an element of excitement to the event and further demonstrating the communitywide support for our mission.

