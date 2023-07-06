Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.(Kristie Lloyd Photography/Williamson Medical Center)
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A baby in Tennessee is getting recognition for coming into the world with a bang, just in time for Independence Day.

The child was born this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

According to Guinness World Records, Anna “Babe” Bates was the heaviest baby born in the United States. She was born in Ohio at 22 lbs. on Jan. 19, 1879.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 8 severe storm risk
Nice Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
A man and woman were shot on Chippewa near Gravois just after 12:30 a.m. on July 5
6 shot, 1 killed in St. Louis City late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning
fire
St. Charles County man dies in overnight house fire; wife, daughter escape
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

Latest News

Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Holly Souder, 32, was reported missing after she did not return to her Glen Carbon home on July...
MISSING: Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat