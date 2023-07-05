Surprise Squad
Without a typical Fair Saint Louis, crowds spread out to festivals across the region for the Fourth of July

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis did not include live music, food or vendors this year, but St. Louisians and tourists still wanted to watch fireworks under the Arch. But others made their way to other festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Festival and other stuff would be cool as well, I know it’s supposed to be back next year, which would be awesome but fireworks are enough for me this year,” said Jenna Miller, who set up her chair mid-afternoon in front of the Arch for fireworks.

Others skipped downtown in favor of festivals like Riverfest in St. Charles. Food, vendors, carnival rides and local bands brought crowds despite the heat.

“We’re just sitting out, hanging, listening to the band, chilling with family,” said Kamilah Tyler.

Temps reached in the mid-90s, but Tyler said they came prepared in order to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

“Water, fan and shade from the tree,” she said.

