Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Federal authorities charged two people in connection with the robbing and killing of a St. Louis restaurant owner in May.

LaRob Harris and MeKayla Johann are accused in the robbing and killing of Fa Ming Pan, the owner of the Chinese restaurant St. Louis Kitchen and injuring one of the restaurant’s employees. Harris and Johann are both charged with interfering with commerce by assisting in the robbery and possessing, brandishing, and/or discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Court documents say Johann had worked at the restaurant since June 2021.

According to an affidavit filed last week by federal prosecutors, an unidentified person ambushed Pan and one of his employees as they were leaving work for the day, first robbing them of several thousand dollars in restaurant earnings before gunshots rang out.

Surveillance video shared with News 4 captured the gunshots before 10 p.m. on May 30. Prosecutors say additional surveillance video caught three people running from the scene.

According to those court documents, Johann spoke on the phone with an unidentified third person several times, both before and after the shooting. Phone records connected both to the scene of the crime. Shell casings recovered from the scene reportedly matched a weapon found during a search of a home on Venture Drive.

Authorities say the unidentified third person is connected to multiple other crimes in the city and was arrested May 31 in connection with a separate armed robbery earlier in the month. As of this writing, that person has not been charged in connection with Pan’s death.

The affidavit says Harris, in an interview with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigators, said he was armed with a Glock 23 pistol and went to the St. Louis Kitchen with the unidentified person on May 30. He said he approached the alley behind the restaurant “when he heard four to five gunshots.” The affidavit says he admitted to shooting his pistol, but that he thought he shot it in the air.

After that, Harris told investigators that he, Johann and the third person got into his car and drove to the residence on Venture Drive, which is where police found the weapon connected to the crime scene.

Johann denied being involved in the robbery and homicide at the restaurant when interviewed by investigators. She claimed she heard gunshots and got a ride away from the scene by a stranger. She later requested an attorney.

Both Harris and Johann are scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to the docket for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

