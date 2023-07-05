Surprise Squad
St. Louis school parking lot littered with fireworks mess following Fourth of July

Volunteers and neighbors banded together to clean the mess left behind in the Humboldt Academy of Higher Learning Elementary School parking lot.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers and neighbors banded together to clean the mess left behind in the Humboldt Academy of Higher Learning Elementary School parking lot following the Fourth of July.

The lot on South 9th Street was covered in leftover fireworks and discarded boxes Wednesday morning. While school is out for the summer, the nearby nonprofit STL BWorks uses the lot to teach children how to ride bikes.

“I felt frustrated. Not only are these illegal in the city but they’re dangerous,” said Evie Hemphill, STL BWorks Program Director. “This is an elementary school lot that kids at the school and kids in our nonprofit and just neighborhood kids use to play on the playground, to learn to ride bikes to learn to be safer on bikes and it was just just wrecked.”

Hemphill told News 4 the lot is actually locked, but when she arrived to help cleanup, she noticed the chain to keep people out was broken.

The St. Louis City Police Department reported 316 fireworks calls between 5 p.m. on July 2 through 12 a.m. on July 5. St. Louis firefighters responded to 610 scenes, including 100 fires on the Fourth of July.

