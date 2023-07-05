St. Charles County man killed in house fire and 2 others escape

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County man was killed in a house fire and his wife and child escaped, according to St. Charles County Police Department.

The call came in around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on Arlington Drive just off Caulks Hill Road in St. Charles. When firefighter crews arrived to the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames and it took them a while to get the fire knocked down.

Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen stated “Initial reports indicated one of the members of the home heard the fire in the garage and alerted the other residents, in the process of evacuating the home, they got separated. The deceased individual went one direction the others went out the door.”

2 vehicles inside the garage were removed and towed away.

There is no root cause of the house fire, although fireworks have not been ruled out.

The investigation is still ongoing and News 4 update this story as more information is released.

