Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
The severe threat on July 5, 2023.
Cool Down Coming Thursday
Three children killed in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area
Major Case Squad identifies 10-year-old killed in St. Clair County Monday
Active police scene after shots fired in Jennings
One dead, one injured after shooting turned standoff in Jennings
Thomas Favazza, a former St. Louis County officer, is facing charges for allegedly choking his...
Former St. Louis County police officer accused of strangling wife, driving drunk

Latest News

Missouri broadband development gets $1.7B federal boost
Missouri broadband development gets $1.7B federal boost
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application