New St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent prepping for first year

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s David Amelotti spoke with Dr. Keisha Scarlett, who enters her first year as St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent.

They discuss how St. Louis pulled the Seattle native away from her hometown, keeping kids safe on campus, teacher shortages and the district’s low rankings compared to other Missouri public school districts.

