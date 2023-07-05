First Alert Weather Day Today: Afternoon & Evening Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Today Is a First Alert Weather Day: Strong PM Storms Possible

Wind is the primary threat with stronger storms

Hot and humid Wednesday too, but a cool down for Thursday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Morning storms that moved through Kansas City and western Missouri will leave behind a boundary near central MO. This boundary, combined with heat and humidity, will help to force thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could turn strong to severe. The primary risk is wind upwards of 60mph, and some may see 1″ hail. The cold front won’t arrive until later tonight, this could force more storms. It will help to lower temperatures through the weekend. We’ll still be hot today, with highs in the lower and mid-90s across the area.

What’s next: Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend. Storm chances increase Saturday and Sunday, we could see a few stronger storms as well.

