First Alert Weather Day Today: Afternoon & Evening Storms

First Alert Weather:

Today Is a First Alert Weather Day: Strong PM Storms Possible

Higher severe threat is East/Southeast of St. Louis

Aa cool down for Thursday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with the better chance for a severe storm south/southeast of St. Louis. However, an isolated storm may move through this afternoon to early evening. Most rain is east and clearing out by or after 7PM. Chances in the St. Louis metro are low, but we could still get hit with a quick storm before a dry and muggy overnight.

What’s next: Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend. There is a slim chance for a shower or storm Friday afternoon-evening. This is the result of outflow from a cluster of storms that will dissipate over Western Missouri Friday. but many of the models keep us dry, so chances appear limited. However, storm chances ramp up overnight into Saturday morning. And a couple rounds of scattered rain and storms are possible through the day Saturday, some of those may be heavy at times. 0.5″ or even 1″+ is possible in spots from Saturday’s rain. Sunday has a lower 30% for some lingering showers or storms before we dry out into Monday.

