Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say

An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a family lost one of their dogs in a house fire that was started by fireworks.

KPHO reports that firefighters were called to a Gilbert-area home on Fourth of July evening after fireworks that were in a recycling bin caught the house on fire.

Nearly 45 firefighters from the Chandler and Mesa fire departments responded to the call.

The family, including two parents, two children and two dogs, made it safely out of the home, but a third dog was found dead.

Officials said smoke alarms helped the family escape.

According to fire investigators, the family had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate Independence Day and then doused them in water.

They put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin on the side of their house, but it later ignited and caught the home on fire.

The flames crawled up into the attic area and destroyed the entire roof of the home. Fire officials said the house appears to be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
The severe threat on July 5, 2023.
Cool Down Coming Thursday
Three children killed in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area
Major Case Squad identifies 10-year-old killed in St. Clair County Monday
Active police scene after shots fired in Jennings
One dead, one injured after shooting turned standoff in Jennings
Thomas Favazza, a former St. Louis County officer, is facing charges for allegedly choking his...
Former St. Louis County police officer accused of strangling wife, driving drunk

Latest News

Dr. Keisha Scarlett
New St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent prepping for first year
Dogtown resident shares security footage of armed thieves breaking into cars
Dogtown resident shares security footage of armed thieves breaking into cars
St. Louis school parking lot littered with fireworks mess following Fourth of July
St. Louis school parking lot littered with fireworks mess following Fourth of July
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say