Cool Down Coming Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Today: Afternoon & Evening Storms
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A spot T’shower possible this evening, any severe threat has moved east
  • Cooler and turning less humid Thursday
  • Next chance of rain and storms Saturday

This Evening: The threat for severe storms has marched through our Illinois counties and is exiting to the east this evening. However, a spot shower or storm can still develop through mid-evening. Most will stay dry though and muggy this evening.

What’s next: Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend. There is a slim chance for a shower or storm Friday afternoon-evening. This is the result of outflow from a cluster of storms that will dissipate over Western Missouri Friday. but many of the models keep us dry, so chances appear limited. However, storm chances ramp up overnight into Saturday morning. And a couple rounds of scattered rain and storms are possible through the day Saturday, some of those may be heavy at times. 0.5″ or even 1″+ is possible in spots from Saturday’s rain. Sunday has a lower 30% for some lingering showers or storms before we dry out into Monday.

