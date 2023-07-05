Surprise Squad
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended

Shortly after the fireworks ended, downtown St. Louis turned into what sounded like a war zone.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shortly after the fireworks ended, downtown St. Louis turned into what sounded like a war zone.

Videos compiled by Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis showed the chaos after the Fourth of July celebrations ended. The videos show people shooting fireworks at each other, yelling at police and doing donuts in the streets.

