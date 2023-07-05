6 shot, 1 dead in one-hour span in St. Louis City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven victims were shot and one was killed in five separate shootings that happened in St. Louis City overnight, police say.

The first shooting happened on the south border of downtown St. Louis, near 14th and Chouteau, around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. A man was shot in the head and foot, and another man was shot in the foot. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived, police say.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a man was shot in the chest in the 5100 block of Dreseden, which is in the Bevo neighborhood of South City. He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Less than 10 minutes later, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen near the intersection of 7th and Gratiot in downtown St. Louis. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a man and woman were shot on Chippewa near Gravois. Both victims were shot in the back. The woman was conscious and breathing when police arrived, the man was not conscious or breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a woman suffered a graze wound to the hear near the intersection of Market and 9th in downtown St. Louis. She was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

