14-year-old hit by car while running from fireworks explosion in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was critically injured during a hit-and-run in St. Louis City on the Fourth of July after running away from a firework explosion at Shreve Avenue and Lee Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

Police said surveillance video showed the boy playing with fireworks before running in between cars on the street as he tried to run from the explosion around 8:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The video showed the boy immediately being hit by a gray SUV. The SUV did not stop after hitting the boy.

The boy was in the street for several minutes before being moved to the sidewalk by people at the scene, police reported. According to police, no ambulances city-wide were available so responding officers took the boy to the hospital, where he was listed in critical, stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

