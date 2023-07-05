Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

14-year-old hit by car while running from fireworks explosion in St. Louis City

By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was critically injured during a hit-and-run in St. Louis City on the Fourth of July after running away from a firework explosion at Shreve Avenue and Lee Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

Police said surveillance video showed the boy playing with fireworks before running in between cars on the street as he tried to run from the explosion around 8:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The video showed the boy immediately being hit by a gray SUV. The SUV did not stop after hitting the boy.

The boy was in the street for several minutes before being moved to the sidewalk by people at the scene, police reported. According to police, no ambulances city-wide were available so responding officers took the boy to the hospital, where he was listed in critical, stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
Severe Weather Threat on July 5, 2023
First Alert Weather Day Today: Afternoon & Evening Storms
Three children killed in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area
10-year-old shot and killed in St. Clair County Monday night
Thomas Favazza, a former St. Louis County officer, is facing charges for allegedly choking his...
Former St. Louis County police officer accused of strangling wife, driving drunk
After failure to pass a budget, City of Valley Park shuts down until one is passed
After briefly shutting down, Valley Park resumes city services after stop-gap budget is passed

Latest News

A man and woman were shot on Chippewa near Gravois just after 12:30 a.m. on July 5
6 shot, 1 killed in St. Louis City late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Kingsway West
Generic
Police ID 2 men found dead in Carr Square neighborhood
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities