Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
Suspect identified in St. Louis County murder-suicide that killed 4 and injured another
Thomas Favazza, a former St. Louis County officer, is facing charges for allegedly choking his...
Former St. Louis County police officer accused of strangling wife, driving drunk
Three children killed in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area
10-year-old shot and killed in St. Clair County Monday night
After failure to pass a budget, City of Valley Park shuts down until one is passed
After briefly shutting down, Valley Park resumes city services after stop-gap budget is passed
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery

Latest News

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose vision after fireworks accident