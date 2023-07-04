Surprise Squad
Welcome Neighbor STL helps new Americans serve up meals on Fourth of July

Three refugee chefs prepared a six-course Indian and Syrian meal on Tuesday to share with their St. Louis neighbors.
By David Amelotti
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three refugee chefs, who each recently obtained their American citizenship, prepared a six-course Indian and Syrian meal on Tuesday to share with their St. Louis neighbors. Mawda Altayan was one of the chefs.

“My husband and I fled Syria in 2013 because of the war, and in 2016, we sought refuge in America. Our life here was not easy at first, but with the help of our community, friends, and Welcome Neighbor, things became easier,” Altayan said.

Today she lives with her husband and their four children.

Just last month, Mawda and her husband obtained their American citizenship.

“Now we feel safer and more reassured about the future of our children. I am very grateful to be here,” Altayan said.

After 10 years of separation, Mawda hopes to use her American passport to visit her family in Syria.

So far, Welcome Neighbor STL has 234 meal distributions under its belt, serving more than 17,000 customers and raising more than $479,000 – 90% of which goes to these chef’s businesses.

This non-profit thrives off volunteer support and is in need of more volunteers. If you can teach English as a tutor, partner with a family, or contribute to the food program discussed above, please call/text Welcome Neighbor STL’s Zohra Zaimi at 314-696-4793 or email zohra@welcomeneighborstl.org.

