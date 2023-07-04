Surprise Squad
St. Peters man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Florissant

Dwoyne R. Dejean is accused of hitting and killing a woman in an accident in Florissant.
Dwoyne R. Dejean is accused of hitting and killing a woman in an accident in Florissant.(Florissant Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Florissant on Monday night.

Police said Dwoyne R. Dejean, 22, has been arrested and admitted his involvement in the crash.

Florissant police said just before 10 p.m. on Monday, they arrived at the area of Howdershell and Keeven for a report of a pedestrian struck. At the scene, they found a 69-year-old woman lying in the road. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the woman died.

Dejean and his car were located not long after the crash happened.

Dejean is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

