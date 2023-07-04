Surprise Squad
National Crown Day celebrated to commemorate bans on race-based hair discrimination

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today is National Crown Day, which commemorates the first Crown Act law signed in California back in 2019.

It bans race-based hair discrimination in the United States.

More than a dozen states have incorporated the Crown Act into their laws, including Illinois, but not Missouri.

However, in 2021, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill prohibiting race-based hair discrimination.

It’s something the creator of FrizzFest, a natural beauty festival, is thankful for.

“It means a lot to me because I am a black woman, I’ve had many experiences where I felt, like uncomfortable wearing my hair in certain hairstyles or if I change it up, worry about what coworkers may say,” Lesley Hughes, Creator of FrizzFest and Frizzy By Nature Founder, said.

FrizzFest will celebrate its sixth year later this summer.

The festival is free and returns to Tower Grove Park on Sept. 16.

