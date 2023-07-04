First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Storm Threat

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Any Spot storms on on the 4th fade with sunset, warm and muggy for fireworks

Wednesday Is a First Alert Weather Day: Strong PM Storms Possible

Hot and humid Wednesday too, but a cool down for Thursday

This Evening: Any isolated daytime storms or showers will mostly fade by sunset. Sometimes we get a lingering spot rain after sunset, but most will be dry by fireworks time. It will be warm and muggy around 80° for fireworks.

Wednesday: It’s a First Alert Weather Day with a risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, mainly 12pm to 8pm for St. Louis. Check back to see if that changes based on the speed of this approaching cold front. Damaging wind and hail would be the primary threats. This setup does not look as volatile as last Friday & Saturday, but we still want you to be alert for a few storms that could produce damaging wind and hail.

