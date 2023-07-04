Surprise Squad
Classic 4th of July Forecast, Then A First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Hot & Humid Today with Isolated Showers/Storms, Mainly in the Afternoon
  • Spotty Storms Fade After Sunset, Fireworks Time Looks Mainly Dry
  • Wednesday Is a First Alert Weather Day: Strong PM Storms Possible

Today: Hotter and more humid. Our high of 94 will feel like 99. Isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, could impact holiday plans briefly. While we don’t expect severe weather, a quick downpour and gusty non-severe winds could briefly pause your celebrations. But these will be spotty and not widespread. Any spot rain fades near sunset, so we expect dry weather by fireworks time!

Wednesday: It’s a First Alert Weather Day with a risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We may see some timing shifts, but the latest trends point to 2pm to 8pm as prime time. Check back to see if that changes based on the speed of this approaching cold front. Damaging wind and hail would be the primary threats.

