Active police scene after shots fired in Jennings

Police are in Jennings at an active scene after they said shots were fired just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are in Jennings at an active scene after they said shots were fired just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police were at the scene of Jendale Court and said they are still working to gather more details on the incident.

A News 4 crew on the scene saw both St. Louis County and St. Charles County Police Department SWAT arrive at the scene, but police have not released any information on why such an intense police presence is at the location on Jendale Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

