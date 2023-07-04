Surprise Squad
3 children dead in two separate shootings in St. Louis area Monday night

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV) - Three children died in two shootings that happened in the St. Louis area Monday night, police tell News 4.

A man shot his three stepchildren and his wife at their home on Jane Avenue in St. Ann. Police say two children and the wife died.

Just before 10:00 p.m., a boy was shot in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue just outside of Belleville. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Major Case Squad is investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

