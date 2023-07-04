10-year-old shot and killed in St. Clair County Monday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Clair County on Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a boy was shot in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue just outside of Belleville. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“He was pretty funny,” said Bryan Clark, who lives near where the shooting took place, said. “He was little on the shorter side. He had like a lot of friends. Even some of my friends were friends with him.”

The Major Case Squad is investigating.

This boy was one of three children shot and killed in the St. Louis area Monday night. In St. Louis County, two children were killed in a murder-suicide in St. Ann.

