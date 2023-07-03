Working out for the troops in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A workout group in St. Charles is raising thousands of dollars this week to benefit the troops.

F3′s St. Charles chapter has spent the last week working out early each morning, honoring fallen service members with specially-tailored ‘Workouts of the Day,’ or ‘WODs’. F3 stands for “Fitness, Fellowship and Faith.” It is a national organization of free men’s workout groups that aim to build comradery and brotherhood.

This week, the local chapter raised nearly $2,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity that provides a variety of services to veterans post-service. Brett Emerson served in the Air Force and is one of the group’s rotating workout leaders. He said it’s a personal mission for many in the group.

“I was one of the fortunate few who came back without any kind of physical wounds, but there are all kinds of people coming back from war, not just with physical wounds but wounds that you can’t see,” he explained. “It’s important to me that those who have offered up their life and their time to protect our freedom, that they get the care that they need.”

The group has set up a fundraising page with a goal of $5,000.

