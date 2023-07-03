Surprise Squad
WANTED: Photos show armed man stealing from Phillips 66 in St. Louis

Surveillance photos of the individual wanted in connection with a June 29, 2023 robbery at the Phillips 66 at 2327 Gravois in the City of St. Louis.(St. Louis Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police have released photos showing a man wanted in connection with a June 29 robbery.

According to officers, the suspect entered the Phillips 66 at 2327 Gravois and asked for a pack of cigarettes. After the clerk put the cigarettes on the counter and told the suspect the price, the suspect reportedly pulled out a small pistol from his crossbody bag, put several dollars on the counter and took the cigarettes. The clerk then told the suspect it was not enough money, and the suspect gestured with the gun in his hand and told the clerk that was all the money he had. The clerk later told the manager and police were notified of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has further information regarding the crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers or detectives.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

