St. Louis Circuit Attorney works to reduce backlog of cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As he enters his second month on the job, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore spoke with News 4 about his first weeks in office.

“I think that to this point, things have gone about as well as I could have hoped,” said Gore.

Gore was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson after Kim Gardner abruptly resigned on May 16. Attorney General Andrew Bailey had begun a formal process to remove her from office, and her office had been criticized for chronic understaffing and dysfunction.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office recently announced a unique collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Missouri. Eight federal prosecutors, who formerly worked in the circuit attorney’s office, will be on loan to help reduce the backlog of homicide cases.

Gore said the office should typically have around 60 prosecutors, but when he took office, the number was in the 20s. To date, he said he’s hired 12 seasoned prosecutors to handle homicide and other violent crime cases. All previously worked in the office.

“Their desire to come back to this office and work to restore the reputation of the office and kind of recreate what this office was when they were here and maybe even take it to higher heights is a strong motivator,” said Gore.

Gore said he supports a Board of Aldermen proposal to increase pay for prosecutors. But he said there’s no extra funding in this year’s budget to give raises.

One important step, according to Gore, was the reopening of the warrant office. For the last three years, police officers were forced to email applications for warrants in order to get suspects in custody and charged with a crime. Now that officers can speak face-to-face with someone in the office, He said suspects are getting charged more quickly.

“If nothing else, it will have the impact of getting those people who are engaged in violent crimes off the street and preventing them from harming others,” said Gore.

Questions were raised when Gore withdrew the motion to vacate the murder conviction of Chris Dunn, which had been filed by Gardner. Dunn has maintained his innocence since his conviction of a 1990 killing in north St. Louis. Two eyewitnesses admitted later that they lied.

“If we have an opportunity to correct an injustice, we should,” said Gore.

Gore said he needed to review the case for himself and decide whether he thought the evidence pointed to Dunn’s innocence before he could go before a judge to argue that Dunn should be freed.

Gore also hinted that he might be hiring more prosecutors before the end of the week.

