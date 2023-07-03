Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police said they’re investigating an officer involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital that happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said at a Monday morning news conference that several agencies were called for a disturbance.

During an exchange of gunfire, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

Glenn was a more than 20-year veteran of the department.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles was seen leaving the hospital.

Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.(tellcity.in.gov)

Troopers say all medical services except the emergency room are closed at the hospital at this time.

Tell City Police has previously shared photos of Glenn with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Sgt. Heather Glenn is shown with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn, in 2022.
Sgt. Heather Glenn is shown with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn, in 2022.(Tell City Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Fireworks Forecast
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for some parts of St. Louis City, North City neighborhoods still under effect

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested