News 4 to broadcast America’s Birthday Parade & downtown St. Louis fireworks on Fourth of July

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Fourth of July coverage in downtown St. Louis will begin with America’s Birthday Parade and end with fireworks in downtown St. Louis.

Coverage of the 140th America’s Birthday Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Channel 4, KMOV.com, the KMOV News App and all KMOV Streaming apps. The parade will begin an hour later, at 10 a.m., on Market Street and features a full lineup of entertainment, floats balloons and marching bands.

Starting at 9:45 p.m., on KMOV.com, the KMOV News App and all KMOV Streaming apps, the Fourth of July fireworks in downtown St. Louis will be shown live. The grand finale of the fireworks spectacular will be streamed online and broadcast on News 4 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.