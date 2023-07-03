Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

News 4 to broadcast America’s Birthday Parade & downtown St. Louis fireworks on Fourth of July

America's birthday parade
America's birthday parade
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Fourth of July coverage in downtown St. Louis will begin with America’s Birthday Parade and end with fireworks in downtown St. Louis.

Coverage of the 140th America’s Birthday Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Channel 4, KMOV.com, the KMOV News App and all KMOV Streaming apps. The parade will begin an hour later, at 10 a.m., on Market Street and features a full lineup of entertainment, floats balloons and marching bands.

Starting at 9:45 p.m., on KMOV.com, the KMOV News App and all KMOV Streaming apps, the Fourth of July fireworks in downtown St. Louis will be shown live. The grand finale of the fireworks spectacular will be streamed online and broadcast on News 4 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storm Potential
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for some parts of St. Louis City, North City neighborhoods still under effect

Latest News

Crews searching in House Springs for a man who jumped from a bluff on July 2, 2023.
Man drowns after jumping from bluff at Rockford Beach in House Springs
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
Surveillance photos of the individual wanted in connection with a June 29, 2023 robbery at the...
WANTED: Photos show armed man stealing from Phillips 66 in St. Louis
Efforts to bring a public fireworks display show back to Grand Island are nearing fruition, as...
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th of July