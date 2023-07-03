Many LGBTQ Missourians fear increased discrimination and bigotry amid recent state legislation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The stigma associated with transgender people, identified by the world’s leading health authorities, is still alive and well in the state of Missouri.

In its 2020 revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the World Health Organization moved its entry on “gender incongruence, ” which has also been called “gender dysphoria,” from the section on mental health, to the section on sexual health.

“In 2020, we have a better understanding of the issues surrounding this condition, and they are not related to a mental health condition,” the organization states on its website. “Treating gender incongruence in a mental health chapter was causing additional stigma for an already stigmatized condition.”

The WHO said that the change, “reflects current knowledge that trans-related and gender diverse identities are not conditions of mental ill-health, and that classifying them as such can cause enormous stigma.”

In June, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 49 which, as of August 28, will ban all gender-affirming procedures and care for anyone under the age of 18 and halt any Medicaid funding being reimbursed for any transition care at any age.

The legislation’s premise that gender-affirming care is a threat to children has created fear and angst in the LGBTQ community in Missouri, according to Jessica Hickin, director of the St. Louis area’s Metro Trans Umbrella group .

“There’s honestly a lot of fear,” Hickin said. “I hear a lot of times people say, ‘I don’t quite understand because I’m not trans,’ - and the fact of that matter is, most people understand: When the government starts regulating your health care, that’s scary.”

Robert Fischer, who works with the LGBTQ rights group PROMO Missouri, said the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation is prompting some Missouri families to leave the state.

He added that federal court rulings such as the strike-down of Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors is providing LGBTQ Missourians with hope.

“It is really giving people hope in terms of what could happen here in Missouri,” Fischer said. “There are judges who are consistently saying that these types of laws shouldn’t be enacted.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.