Man drowns after jumping from bluff at Rockford Beach in House Springs

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man drowned after jumping from a bluff at Rockford Beach in House Springs Sunday night.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District said crews were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. after the man who jumped had not been seen for about an hour. Rescuers deployed a boat, drone and sonar equipment to search the river and shoreline in an attempt to locate the man. The Missouri State Highway Water Patrol was also called to assist. The search was called off around 11:30 p.m.

Monday morning, crews returned to the area. The victim’s body was found around 10:35 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released.

