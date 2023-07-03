Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man drowns after jumping from bluff at Rockford Beach in House Springs

Crews searching in House Springs for a man who jumped from a bluff on July 2, 2023.
Crews searching in House Springs for a man who jumped from a bluff on July 2, 2023.(High Ridge Fire Protection District / Facebook)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man drowned after jumping from a bluff at Rockford Beach in House Springs Sunday night.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District said crews were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. after the man who jumped had not been seen for about an hour. Rescuers deployed a boat, drone and sonar equipment to search the river and shoreline in an attempt to locate the man. The Missouri State Highway Water Patrol was also called to assist. The search was called off around 11:30 p.m.

Monday morning, crews returned to the area. The victim’s body was found around 10:35 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storm Potential
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for some parts of St. Louis City, North City neighborhoods still under effect

Latest News

Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
America's birthday parade
News 4 to broadcast America’s Birthday Parade & downtown St. Louis fireworks on Fourth of July
Surveillance photos of the individual wanted in connection with a June 29, 2023 robbery at the...
WANTED: Photos show armed man stealing from Phillips 66 in St. Louis
Efforts to bring a public fireworks display show back to Grand Island are nearing fruition, as...
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th of July