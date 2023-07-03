Introducing, St. Luke’s Yankee Doodle Darlings 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Luke’s Hospital decked out their newest Americans in stars and stripes to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Monday, the hospital introduced its St. Luke’s Yankee Doodle Darlings of 2023.

St. Luke’s has been providing themed baby buntings on holidays and special occasions since 1997. The buntings are made by nurses and volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.