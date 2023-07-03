Surprise Squad
Former St. Louis County police officer accused of strangling wife, drving drunk

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis County officer is facing charges for allegedly choking his wife and then driving drunk with a revoked license.

Thomas Favazza, 47, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.

The incident happened Saturday, Eureka police say. The victim went to Wildwood Pub to pick up Favazza, who had been drinking; the two are estranged. Police say while the two were driving away from the pub, they got into an argument that turned physical. Favazza grabbed her by the throat while she was driving and allegedly strangled her before he allegedly threatened to shoot her. The victim then pulled over, got out of the car and ran.

Police say Favazza then drove off, but the victim called 911. Officers later found Favazza, pulled him over and arrested him. Officers say they smelled alcohol on Favazza, whose license was revoked.

Favazza was a St. Louis County police officer from August 2011 until Sunday.

He is being held on a $50,000, cash-only bond.

