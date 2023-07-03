Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Florissant man arrested after mass shooting at Kansas nightclub

Brandon Lee Young.
Brandon Lee Young.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff and KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/KMOV) - Police in Wichita, Kansas have arrested a man from Florissant after a mass shooting at a nightclub.

Brandon Young, 31, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery stemming from the shooting early Sunday at City Nightz in Old Town. The shooting injured nine people, and two other people were injured from being trampled; the extent of their injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Police seemed to indicate that there may be more than one person responsible for the shooting. A release sent Monday morning said the Wichita Police Department is working with state and federal law enforcement to identify all individuals involved and “hold them accountable for their actions.”

No one suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims on scene were taken to the hospital and that additional victims drove themselves to the hospital with minor injuries.

The shooting victims were men aged 22, 24, 26, 29, 34 and two 25-year olds; the women injured were 22 and 24.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Fireworks Forecast
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for some parts of St. Louis City, North City neighborhoods still under effect

Latest News

Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
How to find a cooling center near you
(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Former St. Louis County police officer accused of strangling wife, drving drunk
Beginning Wednesday, July 5, a 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for as low as $4.44.
Cardinals, Budweiser announce special 4th of July ticket offer