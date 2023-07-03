Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storm Potential

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry and muggy for Monday evening Fireworks
  • Isolated afternoon storms for the 4th of July
  • Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day: Strong PM Storms Possible

This evening will be warm and muggy but looks good for any Monday evening fireworks. Tuesday on the 4th of July it will turn a bit hotter and more humid. Our high of 94 will feel like 98 with the higher humidity factored in. And some isolated storms in the afternoon to evening could impact holiday plans briefly. While we don’t expect any severe weather, a quick downpour and gusty non-severe winds can briefly pause your celebrations. Luckily these will be spotty and not widespread. And any spot rain fades near sunset, so we expect dry weather by fireworks time on the 4th of July.

Wednesday: It’s a First Alert Weather day with a risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We may see some timing shifts, but the latest models point to 3pm to 8pm as the prime time. Check back to see if that changes based on the speed of the cold front. Damaging wind and hail would be the primary threats.

