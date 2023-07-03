Surprise Squad
Episode 241: The Muny

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet me at The Muny! If you grew up in St. Louis you can probably finish the jingle that goes along with that saying.

For more than 100 years, The Muny has been a summer tradition in our city in Forest Park. This season is underway and we’re getting the behind-the-scenes scoop from Mike Isaacson, the Artistic Director and Executive Producer. The Tony Award-winning producer is now in his 12th season at The Muny, the largest outdoor musical theater in North America. In this week’s episode, we talk about the past, the present and most importantly, carrying this St. Louis treasure into the future. He shares how they create the magic on stage and how they decide which shows will be produced each summer.

The beautiful thing about the Muny is its accessibility to all. Tickets start at 0 dollars. That’s right, did you know there are free seats for every show? Tickets are available for the rest of the season which includes Chess, West Side Story, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent and Sister Act.

