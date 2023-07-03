Dry Today, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry Weather Monday

4th Of July Rain Chances are Low (20%)

Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Today & Tuesday: Dry but hotter today with highs in the low 90s and a top heat index in the mid 90s. For the Fourth of July, there is just a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. Anything that pops up should be gone in time for fireworks!

Wednesday: It’s a First Alert Weather day with a risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening, and perhaps into the overnight.

