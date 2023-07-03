Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dry Today, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Weather Monday
  • 4th Of July Rain Chances are Low (20%)
  • Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today & Tuesday: Dry but hotter today with highs in the low 90s and a top heat index in the mid 90s. For the Fourth of July, there is just a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. Anything that pops up should be gone in time for fireworks!

Wednesday: It’s a First Alert Weather day with a risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening, and perhaps into the overnight.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines over the weekend
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for some parts of St. Louis City, North City neighborhoods still under effect

Latest News

Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
7 Day forecast
Cooler air after overnight storms
Cooler air after overnight storms