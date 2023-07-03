Dry Today, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Dry Weather Monday
- 4th Of July Rain Chances are Low (20%)
- Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days
Today & Tuesday: Dry but hotter today with highs in the low 90s and a top heat index in the mid 90s. For the Fourth of July, there is just a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. Anything that pops up should be gone in time for fireworks!
Wednesday: It’s a First Alert Weather day with a risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening, and perhaps into the overnight.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.