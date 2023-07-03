Surprise Squad
Delmar Gardens covering some adoption fees in July at Stray Rescue of St. Louis

A Delmar Gardens resident holding a dog from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
A Delmar Gardens resident holding a dog from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.(Stray Rescue of St. Louis)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Throughout the month of July, Delmar Gardens will pay for all adoption fees for dogs and cats over six months old at the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

“We can’t thank Delmar Gardens Family enough for their ever-growing friendship over the years. We are saving more lives than ever before, and we can’t do our nonstop lifesaving work without the support of our community. Delmar Gardens welcomes family pets to visit often, while many live with their elderly “mom and/or dad” in their senior living communities. Partners like Delmar Gardens make what we do possible,” says Cassady Caldwell, CEO of Stray Rescue.

Every adoption includes spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

Click here for more information about adopting from Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

