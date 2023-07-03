Cardinals, Budweiser announce special 4th of July ticket offer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Budweiser and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered to bring fans a special July 4th discount ticket offer for some of the July and August games at Busch Stadium this summer.

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, a 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for as low as $4.44. The discount will apply to a variety of games throughout July and August, including:

Miami Marlins (July 17-19)

Chicago Cubs (July 27-28)

Minnesota Twins (August 1-3)

New York Mets (August 17-18)

San Diego Padres (August 28-30)

Tickets are limited to eight per customer, per game. These discounted tickets will only be available through the end of Thursday, July 6. To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/four or call 314-345-9000. This offer will not be available at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

