Cardinals, Budweiser announce special 4th of July ticket offer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Budweiser and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered to bring fans a special July 4th discount ticket offer for some of the July and August games at Busch Stadium this summer.
Beginning Wednesday, July 5, a 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for as low as $4.44. The discount will apply to a variety of games throughout July and August, including:
- Miami Marlins (July 17-19)
- Chicago Cubs (July 27-28)
- Minnesota Twins (August 1-3)
- New York Mets (August 17-18)
- San Diego Padres (August 28-30)
Tickets are limited to eight per customer, per game. These discounted tickets will only be available through the end of Thursday, July 6. To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/four or call 314-345-9000. This offer will not be available at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
