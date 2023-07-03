Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Cardinals, Budweiser announce special 4th of July ticket offer

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, a 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for as low as $4.44.
Beginning Wednesday, July 5, a 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for as low as $4.44.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Budweiser and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered to bring fans a special July 4th discount ticket offer for some of the July and August games at Busch Stadium this summer.

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, a 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for as low as $4.44. The discount will apply to a variety of games throughout July and August, including:

  • Miami Marlins (July 17-19)
  • Chicago Cubs (July 27-28)
  • Minnesota Twins (August 1-3)
  • New York Mets (August 17-18)
  • San Diego Padres (August 28-30)

Tickets are limited to eight per customer, per game. These discounted tickets will only be available through the end of Thursday, July 6. To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/four or call 314-345-9000. This offer will not be available at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Ameren gives update on restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after weekend storms
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Fireworks Forecast
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for some parts of St. Louis City, North City neighborhoods still under effect

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) is removed by manager Oliver...
Montgomery beats Yankees for 2nd time, pitches Cardinals to 5-1 win
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Donovan scratched from Cardinals lineup Friday with throwing arm soreness
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Cardinals recall James Naile from AAA Memphis ahead of series against New York Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol,...
Tucker has 5 RBIs, Bregman hits slam and Astros rout Cards and Wainwright 14-0