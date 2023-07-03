All City services and City Hall will be closed in Valley Park until further notice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Business for Valley Park is being put on hold tonight.

A social media post from the City of Valley Park said effective immediately, all City services and City Hall will be closed until further notice.

News 4 is digging into what this means and why the sudden closure, but we do know it has to do with the city’s budget.

The Valley Park mayor said a budget had not been approved, so the City cannot pay for services.

The mayor said it needs five votes to pass any ordinance, including the budget and said quote “until your aldermen show up for meetings and actually vote (yes or no), we are stuck without a budget.”

