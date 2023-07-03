Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

All City services and City Hall will be closed in Valley Park until further notice

Business for Valley Park is being put on hold tonight.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Business for Valley Park is being put on hold tonight.

A social media post from the City of Valley Park said effective immediately, all City services and City Hall will be closed until further notice.

News 4 is digging into what this means and why the sudden closure, but we do know it has to do with the city’s budget.

The Valley Park mayor said a budget had not been approved, so the City cannot pay for services.

The mayor said it needs five votes to pass any ordinance, including the budget and said quote “until your aldermen show up for meetings and actually vote (yes or no), we are stuck without a budget.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Ameren Missouri hopes to have all power restored by Wednesday night
Ameren Missouri hopes to have all power restored by Wednesday night
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storm Potential
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III, 5, died after a tree fell on the house he was in during severe...
5-year-old child killed in Jennings after tree falls on house
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
Precautionary boil advisory lifted for all affected areas of St. Louis City

Latest News

Many LGBTQ Missourians fear increased discrimination and bigotry amid recent state legislation
Many LGBTQ Missourians fear increased discrimination and bigotry amid recent state legislation
People gather at the Gateway Arch for naturalization ceremony
People gather at the Gateway Arch for naturalization ceremony
Gabe Gore
St. Louis Circuit Attorney works to reduce backlog of cases
2 more teens escape Hogan Street Regional Youth Center
2 more teens escape Hogan Street Regional Youth Center