2 more teens escape Hogan Street Regional Youth Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis City early Monday morning, police tell News 4.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy escaped just before 12:30 a.m. Police say nobody was injured and a window was damaged.

Several inmates have escaped the state-run facility over the past year and a half.

