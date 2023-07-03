2 more teens escape Hogan Street Regional Youth Center
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis City early Monday morning, police tell News 4.
A 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy escaped just before 12:30 a.m. Police say nobody was injured and a window was damaged.
Several inmates have escaped the state-run facility over the past year and a half.
