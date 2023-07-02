Surprise Squad
Victims of 1917 East St. Louis Race Riots remembered in March for Justice

Residents gathered to honor and remember the lives lost over 100 years ago.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice through East St. Louis.

They marched to historical sites connected to the 1917 East St. Louis Race Riots. Historians don’t know exactly how many people died, but it’s estimated between 40 and several hundred were killed.

A historical marker will be dedicated on Sunday in honor of those killed in the riots. The ceremony is at 2:30 p.m. at the Wyvetter Young Higher Education campus.

