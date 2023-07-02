Victims of 1917 East St. Louis Race Riots remembered in March for Justice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice through East St. Louis.

Residents gathered to honor and remember the lives lost over 100 years ago.

They marched to historical sites connected to the 1917 East St. Louis Race Riots. Historians don’t know exactly how many people died, but it’s estimated between 40 and several hundred were killed.

A historical marker will be dedicated on Sunday in honor of those killed in the riots. The ceremony is at 2:30 p.m. at the Wyvetter Young Higher Education campus.

